National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain posts AED152 million net profit in Q1-26

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has reported a net profit after tax of AED152 million for the first quarter of 2026, ended 31st March, reflecting resilient performance and the continued strength of its financial fundamentals, supported by disciplined cost management and a balanced approach to sustainable long-term growth.

The bank said that continued diversification of its balance sheet and income sources, alongside measures to enhance operational efficiency, supported performance during the first three months of the year.

Total interest income increased by 11 percent to AED246 million, while net interest income rose by 4 percent to AED153 million, reinforcing the stability of core revenues.

Total assets stood at AED23.2 billion as of 31st March 2026, up 1 percent compared to 31st December 2025 and 24 percent compared to 31st March 2025.

Net loans and advances reached AED8.3 billion, marking a 2 percent increase year-on-year, while customer deposits rose by 34 percent to AED16.3 billion over the same period.

Total shareholders’ equity increased to AED6.3 billion, up 6 percent compared to 31st March 2025. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 31 percent, remaining well above the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of the UAE under Basel III.

The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio stood at 0.43 percent as of 31st March 2026, compared to 0.31 percent as of 31st December 2025 and 3.74 percent as of 31st March 2025, reflecting continued year-on-year improvement in asset quality.

Adnan Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of NBQ, said the first-quarter results reflect stable performance and continued execution of the bank’s corporate strategy. He noted that the bank delivered resilient financial results supported by strong fundamentals, effective cost management and successful funding strategies, despite geopolitical challenges and declining benchmark interest rates.

He added that the bank maintained a strong balance sheet during the first quarter, supported by solid liquidity levels and capital adequacy, enabling it to continue supporting customers across key sectors while maintaining a balanced approach to risk management.

Al Awadhi said digital transformation remained a key focus during the period, as the bank continued to enhance its digital banking platforms, develop mobile services and automate operational processes, contributing to improved efficiency, enhanced customer experience and a stronger competitive position.

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to its strategic priorities, including Emiratisation, talent development, diversity and sustainability initiatives, alongside continued investment in human capital and expanded community engagement in line with national objectives.

He added that risk management continued to play a central role through a proactive and prudent approach to market developments and interest rate movements, supporting stability while enabling measured growth opportunities.

Al Awadhi expressed cautious optimism for the remainder of 2026, citing the clarity of the bank’s strategic direction, the resilience of its business model and its commitment to innovation and customer service, reinforcing its ability to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.