US approves potential $11.9 bn sale of integrated combat system to Germany

WASHINGTON, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The US State Department said on Friday it had approved the possible sale of integrated combat system, supporting equipment, and support to Germany for an estimated cost of $11.9 billion.

The NATO ally aims to buy as many as eight ships’ worth of AEGIS-based Integrated Combat System computing equipment and associated radars.

According to Reuters, the State Department has formally notified Congress of the proposed sale, which it says supports US objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally and improving its maritime forces’ compatibility with the US military and other allies.