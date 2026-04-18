US Treasury extends waiver for delivery, sale of Russian oil at sea

WASHINGTON, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States has authorized operations involving the sale, delivery, or offloading of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin loaded onto tankers, according to a general license published on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department.

The US Treasury Department issued a fresh license late Friday, allowing countries to purchase Russian oil loaded onto vessels as of April 17 through May 16. The move renews and replaces an earlier 30-day waiver that expired on April 11.