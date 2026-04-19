No one will be allowed to undermine national unity, security & stability: Kuwaiti Interior Minister

KUWAIT, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah warned on Saturday that no one would be allowed to undermine or jeopardize national unity, social fabric, societal cohesion, and national security and stability.

"Anyone who may break these principles will face resolute and strict legal measures without exception or leniency, given that safeguarding national unity is a non-negotiable responsibility," he said as quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

He added that the recent arrest of terrorist cells in the country has harmed Kuwait's image and unfortunately uncovered the involvement of a number of citizens with ideological and factional affiliations linked to foreign parties and groups.

The security organs will fight firmly any ideology or organisation that puts the country's security in jeopardy, speaking highly of the successes achieved by security personnel in hindering terrorist attempts and defending the nation, Sheikh Fahad said, boasting that Kuwait, since it was established, has been based on coexistence and solidarity among its citizens of all sects.