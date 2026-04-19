Qatari, Turkish foreign ministers discuss regional developments, de-escalation efforts

DOHA, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they also discussed regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and efforts to de-escalate tensions to bolster regional security and stability.

The Qatari Prime Minister stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.