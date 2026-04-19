Bahraini Finance Minister, US Treasury Secretary review bilateral financial, economic cooperation

WASHINGTON, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy, met with Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa underlined the longstanding ties and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the US, noting continued growth, particularly in the financial and economic sectors, and a shared commitment to further developing relations.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the financial and economic cooperation between the two countries was reviewed, along with means to enhance coordination and create further opportunities.

They also discussed regional developments and global economic updates.