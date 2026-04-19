Bahrain welcomes IMO condemnation of Iran closing Strait of Hormuz

MANAMA, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the decision of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) condemning Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, its threats to shipping, and its attacks on member states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The decision also addressed threats regarding the planting of mines and the imposition of fees on vessels in the Strait.

In a statement released by the Bahrain News Agency, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the role of the United Arab Emirates in drafting the resolution, which reaffirmed the right of transit passage through the Strait.

The statement renewed Bahrain's call for the international community to continue cooperation and coordination to safeguard the freedom of international navigation and prevent future violations, citing it as a fundamental pillar of international peace and security.