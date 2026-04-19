Manchester United edge Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

LONDON, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) - Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea tonight at Stamford Bridge in Week 33 of the English Premier League..

Matheus Cunha's 43rd-minute strike proved the difference as Manchester United boosted their tally to 58 points to move into third, strengthening their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League. Chelsea remain in sixth place with 48 points

Other results from this round included Leeds United defeating Wolverhampton 3-0, Bournemouth beating Newcastle United 2-1, a 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Brighton, and a goalless draw between Brentford and Fulham.