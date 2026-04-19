AFC Champions League Elite: Shabab Al Ahli stave off spirited Buriram to advance

JEDDAH, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Shabab Al Ahli needed extra time to see off Buriram United as the UAE side advanced to the AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2026™ semi-finals with a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Paulo Sousa’s side squandered a 2-0 lead which forced the quarter-final into extra time and had Renan Victor’s 93rd minute strike to thank as they set up a last four encounter with Japan’s FC Machida Zelvia on Tuesday.

After a cautious start, the match exploded into life in the 13th minute when Igor Gomes beat Neil Etheridge to Federico Cartabia’s inswinging corner delivery and saw his powerful header bounce off the post before hitting a rooted Peter Zulj and settling in the net to give Shabab the lead.

Buriram searched for a response and nearly found one in the 20th minute as Shabab struggled to clear their lines with the ball falling into the path of Kingsley Schindler, who curled his low effort just wide of the post.

Etheridge was called into action in the 23rd minute when Yuri Cesar dribbled into space just inside the box and fired towards the bottom corner but the Philippines international was equal to the effort, making a reflex save.

The Southeast Asian side went close to an equaliser through Goran Causic’s header in the 32nd minute which had goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbali beaten but defender Kauan Santos was on hand to head the ball to safety as Shabab kept their slim advantage at the break.

Shabab emerged for the second half firing on all cylinders with a speculative Cartabia effort sailing just over the bar before Mateusao was denied a simple tap-in by a superb Curtis Good challenge.

From the ensuing corner in the 49th minute, Shabab doubled their lead with Cartabia’s delivery flicked on by Victor for Saeid Ezatohali to head in from close range.

Ezatohali, however, gave Buriram a lifeline in the 64th minute when the midfielder used his hand to block a Supachai Chaided header, with Guilherme Bissoli easily placing the ensuing spot-kick past Al Meqbali.

Roused by the goal, Buriram pressed forward and pulled themselves level six minutes later thanks to Zulj, who waltzed his way to the edge of the box before placing the ball in the bottom corner.

Shabab had an opportunity to take the win in regulation time when Cesar surged through the middle and found Mohammed Juma in the box but Etheridge read the shot as the tie went into extra-time.

The UAE club needed only three minutes of extra time to find the winner when Buriram half-cleared a set-piece, with Bala’s header back into the box finding Victor who had ghosted beyond the backline to scoop home from close range with the Thai side ending the match with 10 men following Ko Myeong-seok's red card for a last-man challenge on Bala.