ABU DHABI, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati shooting has maintained a distinguished international presence for decades, producing champions across various disciplines. Deeply rooted in national heritage, the sport preserves cultural identity while attracting younger generations to compete in events including pistol, rifle, skeet, and trap.

National institutions like the Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office, Al Ain Shooting Club, and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre have driven this growth through strategic development.

Inclusion remains a priority, with women and people of determination securing significant results. Paralympic hero Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani notably earned five medals, including golds at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

The UAE’s Olympic legacy is highlighted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum’s historic gold at Athens 2004, alongside consistent participation from Atlanta 1996 through to Tokyo 2020. Recent successes include a bronze for the national trap team at the Asian Championships in Doha last January.

Domestically, the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship has expanded the sport's reach, attracting over 850 participants across the Emirates.

Domestically, the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship has expanded the sport's reach, attracting over 850 participants. Salem Saeed Al Sabousi, Chairman of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, noted the sport's evolution and the emergence of a promising youth base, supported by year-round tournaments. hub.

Major events like the Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship further cement the nation's status as a premier competitive hub. Officials and athletes alike credit the country's leadership for fostering a secure and world-class environment that continues to produce elite talent.