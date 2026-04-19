Ajman Municipality increases environmental testing by 38% to support 2030 Vision goals

AJMAN, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environmental Laboratory of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman analysed 496 samples during the first quarter of 2026, marking a 38% increase compared to the same period last year. This expansion directly supports Ajman’s 2030 vision to safeguard public health and preserve the environment through rigorous regulatory oversight.

Testing covered a diverse range of sectors, including 72 seawater samples to monitor water quality, 28 groundwater and agricultural samples, and 73 cosmetic products. A further 323 environmental samples were processed as part of a comprehensive monitoring system designed to detect pollutants across the emirate.

Dr Khalid Maeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, emphasised that these tests provide the essential scientific data required to protect the community and ensure environmental safety.

To support these efforts, the laboratory has integrated advanced technologies and global quality standards, such as ISO/IEC 17025, alongside a new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) -a software-based solution that manages laboratory samples, associated data, workflows, and instrumentation to improve efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance- to accelerate results and enhance operational efficiency.