Fire in Malaysia’s Sabah destroys 200 homes, displaces hundreds

KUALA LUMPUR, 19th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A fire in a village in Malaysia’s Sabah state today destroyed 200 homes and displaced hundreds of people.

Jimmy Lagung, Head of the Fire and Rescue Department in the Sandakan area, said authorities received a report of the fire at around 01:32 local time, noting that strong winds and the close proximity of houses contributed to its rapid spread.

Malaysia’s official news agency Bernama reported that the fire broke out in a village built along a waterway, and that around 445 people have been displaced so far.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government is coordinating with Sabah state authorities to provide basic assistance and temporary resettlement for those affected.