UAE sailing team departs for Asian Beach Games in China

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national sailing team has departed for Sanya, China, to compete in the 6th Asian Beach Games from 22nd to 30th April.

The five-athlete squad features Marwa Al Hammadi, Elyazia Al Hammadi, and Abdulla Al Zubaidi in the ILCA 4 category, with Mohamed Al Mehairi and Khalifa Al Romaithi contesting the Optimist class.

Mohammed Al Obaidli, Secretary General of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, confirmed the team’s readiness following a final training camp in Morocco. He emphasised that the goal is to secure podium finishes, supporting the federation's strategy to enhance the UAE's international sporting profile.