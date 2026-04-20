India, Sri Lanka discuss proposal for oil pipeline

COLOMBO, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday discussed the proposed link between India and the island nation through an oil pipeline, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said here.

Radhakrishnan and Dissanayake also had productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted bilateral ties, housing projects and fishermen issues between the two South Asian neighbours, Press Trust of India reported.

“Some initiatives that are underway from the Indian side and some proposals that have already been discussed between the two countries, notable amongst them, the project related to the energy hub in Trincomalee and the proposal to link India and Sri Lanka through an oil pipeline,'' he added.