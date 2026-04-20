Qatari Prime Minister, Dutch Foreign Minister discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Tom Berendsen.

According to Qtar News Agency (QNA), the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them, as well as regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional security and stability.

They stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to ongoing mediation efforts, which would help address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, ultimately leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.