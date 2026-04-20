Adam Yates seals overall title at O Gran Camiño for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

MADRID, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Refusing to give up his hold on the leader’s jersey on the fifth and final stage of O Gran Camiño, Adam Yates took home the overall title for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. For the 33-year-old, the result marks his first stage race victory of the season, with Yates looking in fine shape ahead of his upcoming objectives.

The victory was built on a consistent week and a dominant stage win on Friday afternoon, with Yates triumphing atop the Alto de Cabeza de Meda. In taking the stage 4 victory, Yates moved into the race lead, and despite the best efforts of his rivals on Saturday, the Briton would not be toppled on the final day.

Crossing the line atop the Monte Trega in third place, Yates wrapped up the overall win, marking his first general classification victory since the 2024 Tour de Suisse. From his assured performance in the stage 1 individual time trial, to his trademark displays in the mountains across the final stages, this is a victory which has seen Yates ride in a manner befitting of the overall champion.

Along the way, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates have performanced with exemplary strength, with Yates’ teammate Julius Johansen starting the week with his first professional victory on stage 1. Between Johansen’s feel-good win and Yates’ yellow jersey, the week has proved one to remember for the Emirati squad. UAE Team Emirates-XRG now moves to 21 victories for the 2026 campaign.

Speaking to the reporters after the line on stage 5, Yates reflected on the 34th win of his storied career.

Yates said: “It was a hard climb today, actually it was quite short and it was not super super steep. But the wind coming from the ocean made it quite difficult, so I decided to play it a little safe and keep the pace quite high on the front. I just did my pace and then I knew it would be difficult for the other guys to attack. I am happy to finish it off.”

“Overall, the race in general has been super nice, and hopefully in the next couple of years, I can be back again.

“Now I have to go back to altitude and make some final preparations, and then it is the Giro. We are going to go there with quite a strong team, and some options. We know the competition will be quite strong so I think it is better we go there with a few options. First you haver to have the legs, and then hopefully the result will come.”