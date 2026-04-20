Indonesia to stop diesel imports, shift to palm oil fuel

JAKARTA, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia will stop importing diesel fuel starting July 1, 2026, in line with the implementation of B50, a biofuel blend consisting of 50% diesel and 50% crude palm oil (CPO).

“We will no longer import diesel. Per July 1, 2026, we will stop (diesel import), as B50 comes into effect,” Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman stated at the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) here on Sunday.

According to him, the move is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen national energy independence by utilizing palm oil as an alternative fuel.

He explained that palm oil can be processed not only into diesel but also into gasoline and ethanol, whose development is currently being accelerated.

“This is Indonesia’s future energy, as it is sourced from palm oil. Palm oil can become diesel, and it can also become gasoline,” he said as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

In addition, the government is preparing cooperation with state-owned plantation firm PTPN IV to develop palm oil-based gasoline on a small scale before expanding it into a large-scale industry.

“If this succeeds, we will expand it on a large scale. Indonesia’s future is bright,” he said.