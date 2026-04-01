UN opens 25th session of its Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues

NEW YORK, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations yesterday opened at its headquarters in New York the 25th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, with the participation of more than 1,000 representatives of member states, UN agencies, and Indigenous peoples from around the world.

In his statement to the opening session, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the fundamental role played by Indigenous peoples in preserving culture, protecting biodiversity, and addressing global challenges.

He described Indigenous communities as guardians of nature, a living repository of biodiversity conservation, and pioneers in climate action, highlighting their deep knowledge and contributions to sustainability.

He also pointed to the continued discrimination, violence, loss of lands, and threats to languages and cultures faced by these communities, as well as structural barriers in health, education and development.

In line with Indigenous traditions, Onondaga Nation’s traditional leader, Tadodaho Sid Hill, welcomed participants at the start of the forum with a ceremonial address at the UN General Assembly Hall, emphasising values of gratitude, harmony, and a deep connection to the land, which he described as the “mother” that sustains life.

During the opening session, Aluki Kotierk of the Onondaga people of Canada was re-elected by acclamation as Chair of the 25th session.

The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues is a high-level advisory body under the Economic and Social Council, established in July 2000 to address Indigenous issues related to economic and social development, culture, environment, education, health and human rights.

The 25th session runs for two weeks and includes a high-level dialogue and discussions under the theme Ensuring the health of Indigenous peoples, including in conflict contexts, in addition to issues related to human rights, financing Indigenous matters, and other topics.