Egypt condemns terrorist plot in UAE, praises foiling of network

CAIRO, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt condemned on Monday a foiled plot targeting the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates, after Emirati authorities announced dismantling a network accused of planning terrorist and sabotage operations.

In a statement carried by Ahram Online, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the plot as a threat to regional security, praising the vigilance of Emirati authorities in thwarting the scheme and dismantling the network.

Egypt reaffirmed its full solidarity with the UAE in confronting threats to its sovereignty and stability, stressing its firm rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism.

The foreign ministry underscored that the UAE’s security is integral to Egypt’s and the wider Arab region’s, reiterating its categorical rejection of any attempts to destabilize Gulf states.