Ajman Public Health Department conducts 2,153 inspections in first quarter

AJMAN, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman’s Municipality and Planning Department carried out 2,153 inspections in the first quarter of 2026, comprising 1,577 food establishment visits and 576 health facility visits.

Aligned with the Ajman 2030 vision, the drive resulted in 1,369 facilities achieving high compliance ratings following 37,104 staff training sessions.

Dr Khalid Maeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of Public Health and Environment, credited the success to the "Raqeeb" smart system, which digitises field procedures and optimises inspection routes.

Pest control efforts also intensified, with service requests rising 13.65% to 4,433 and control operations increasing 26.84% to 568,309. The department conducted 786 field campaigns, including proactive measures during the rainy season, leading to a reduction in disease-carrying pest rates. Residents are encouraged to report any health concerns via the 80070 contact centre.