Al Ahli Saudi reach AFC Champions League Elite final

JEDDAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Defending champions Al Ahli Saudi have qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League Elite after defeating Japan's Vissel Kobe 2-1 today at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Al Ahli will face either Shabab Al Ahli or Japan's Machida Zelvia, who meet in tomorrow's semi-final, to determine their opponent.

Galeno opened the scoring for Al Ahli in the 62nd minute, followed by an Ivan Toney goal in the 70th. Yoshinori Muto scored the lone goal for Vissel Kobe in the 31st minute.