Value of counterfeit goods seized tops AED1.8 million in 2025: ADRA

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has revealed that the value of counterfeit and non-compliant goods seized in 2025 during inspection visits and campaigns to protect trademarks exceeded AED1.8 million.

The estimated value of goods related to consumer complaints resolved in 2025 was approximately AED28 million.

The intensification of efforts to protect consumers and trademarks reflects ADRA’s commitment to ensuring compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector, contributing to enhancing the investment environment in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, ADRA conducted 465 inspection campaigns targeting commercial establishments and retail outlets across Abu Dhabi, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to 400 campaigns in 2024.

ADRA carried out 16,748 inspection visits in 2025, compared to 6,665 visits in 2024, and issued 104 violations and 294 warnings against non-compliant establishments.

The total number of consumer complaints reached 31,759, of which ADRA successfully resolved 83.5 percent amicably. It also issued 653 violations and 459 warnings against establishments which breached consumer protection laws and regulations.

ADRA continues to conduct regular field visits to economic establishments and retail outlets across the emirate to ensure compliance with laws and circulars regulating commercial activity.

Furthermore, the authority continues to raise awareness of consumer rights and promote knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and systems among economic establishments. It has also organised 15 awareness workshops on trademark protection and 51 meetings with strategic partners. It also conducted 14 workshops on consumer rights and issued 25 awareness bulletins targeting investors and consumers.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said that efforts are ongoing to ensure services and goods are delivered in line with the highest standards of safety and quality.

He said protecting consumers and trademarks is a key pillar of a business environment that meets stakeholders’ needs, noting that an integrated strategy has been developed to strengthen consumer protection and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for businesses and investors.

Al Mansoori said field inspections, campaigns and consumer complaint handling help identify counterfeit and non-compliant goods, safeguard trademark rights and promote fair competition, while also protecting consumers from unsafe products.