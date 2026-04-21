Oman condemns any acts targeting UAE’s security, stability

MUSCAT, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman has condemned and denounced any acts or plots targeting the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates, or interfering in its internal affairs, expressing its continued solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its territory, security and the safety of its society.

In a statement carried by the Oman News Agency, the Foreign Ministry reiterated Oman’s firm stance rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, as well as incitement to them, regardless of motives or justifications.

It also affirmed its commitment to good neighbourliness relations and constructive cooperation with all brotherly and friendly countries in confronting such acts.