Al Wahda reach ADIB Cup final, to face Al Ain on May 1

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Wahda secured their place in the ADIB Cup final after a strong and consistent run from the Round of 16 to the semi-finals, setting up a highly anticipated clash against Al Ain on 1st May at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw against Ajman in the first leg of the Round of 16, before a 4-2 win in the second leg sealed qualification with a 5-3 aggregate.

In the quarter-finals, Al Wahda drew 2-2 with Khorfakkan in the first leg, then claimed a 2-1 victory in the return leg to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

In the semi-finals, Al Wahda delivered a dominant 3-0 win over Al Jazira in the first leg. Despite a narrow 1-0 loss in the second leg, they advanced comfortably with a 3-1 aggregate score to reach the final.

Overall, Al Wahda played six matches in the competition, recording three wins, two draws, and one defeat. They scored 12 goals and conceded seven, showing a balanced and consistent performance ahead of the final against Al Ain.