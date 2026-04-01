Sharjah crowned Handball League Champions for 10th straight title

SHARJAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Engineer Saud Ibrahim Saleh, President of the UAE Handball Federation, crowned Sharjah with the Men’s Handball League shield for the 2025–2026 season, after a dominant campaign that secured the club its tenth consecutive title.

Sharjah clinched the championship early, three rounds before the end of the season, confirming its superiority. The team concluded its campaign with a win over Al Nasr in the final round, while Al Nasr was honoured with bronze medals after finishing third.

The crowning ceremony was attended by senior sports officials, including Mohammed bin Hindi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club; Abdul Salam Rabie Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Federation; Mohammed Obaid Al Hossan, Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Dr Mona Al Raisi, a member of the Federation; and and several members of the Board of Directors of the UAE Handball Federation and Sharjah Club, amidst a celebratory atmosphere reflecting the magnitude of the team's achievement.

During the ceremony, Sharjah Club honoured the Handball Federation, veteran players, and match officials, recognising their contributions to the season.

Sharjah continued its dominance this season by also winning the League title, Super Cup, Federation Cup, and the postponed National Cup, reinforcing its status as the leading force in UAE handball.