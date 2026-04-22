UN Representative highlights progress in Colombia’s peace process

NEW YORK, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Miroslav Jenča, Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, affirmed the importance of the current phase that the peace process in Colombia is going through, with the approach of the presidential elections. He praised the progress achieved in this process so far despite ongoing security challenges in some areas.

During a briefing he delivered before the special meeting held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday regarding developments in the situation in Colombia, the Special Representative expressed his satisfaction with the atmosphere in which the recent legislative elections in Colombia were conducted, noting that they were characterised by a high degree of peacefulness and inclusivity.

He considered this as evidence of the strength of Colombia’s institutions, despite concerns that accompanied the election campaign due to acts of violence and the presence of illegal armed groups.

Jenča called on the authorities in Colombia and all parties to ensure a safe environment for the presidential elections scheduled for May 31, condemning in this regard the threats made against some candidates, and stressed the need to protect all participants in the political process.

He explained that the implementation of the peace agreement still rests on three main pillars that represent the core of the agreement and contribute to strengthening stability in Colombia: the reintegration of former combatants, the provision of security guarantees, and the implementation of comprehensive rural reform.

The UN official emphasised that Colombia today is more peaceful compared to the peak periods of conflict. However, he said that consolidating peace requires comprehensive implementation of the agreement, especially in areas that still suffer from the absence of the state.

He confirmed that the United Nations Security Council has been a key partner for Colombia in its pursuit of lasting peace and security, noting that the United Nations Verification Mission is ready to continue supporting Colombians on this path, which, despite the challenges, remains worthy of moving forward.