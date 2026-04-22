OIC strongly condemns plot targeting security, stability of UAE

JEDDAH, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot that aimed to undermine the national unity and stability of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was foiled thanks to the vigilance of the UAE security services.

The OIC General Secretariat affirms its full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability and protect its territory from any threats.

The General Secretariat reiterates its firm position rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, or incitement to them, regardless of their motives and justifications.