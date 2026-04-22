UAE marks Earth Day with pioneering biodiversity, clean energy, water security initiatives

ABU DHABI, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates joins the world in marking Earth Day, observed annually on 22nd April, to promote international efforts to address the escalating challenges of climate change and their adverse impacts, including threats to biodiversity, air and ocean pollution, rising temperatures, floods, and other climate-related phenomena.

The UAE stands out as a global model in addressing climate challenges and achieving sustainable development across environment, energy and water sectors, through an integrated framework of long-term strategies and initiatives. These include the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017–2050, the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, the adoption of a green economy approach since 2012, and the launch of the National Climate Adaptation Action Plan.

In 2026, the UAE continues to roll out a series of qualitative initiatives and projects in environmental protection, clean energy development, and green technology innovation, further strengthening its global sustainability standing.

In this context, the UAE Cabinet approved the seventh national biodiversity report as part of its commitments under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. National efforts have increased the number of designated protected areas to 55 terrestrial and marine reserves, covering 19.04 percent of the country’s total area, while achieving tangible progress in protecting endangered species and improving their status through integrated conservation, breeding, habitat management, and international cooperation programmes. Significant progress has also been made in coastal and marine ecosystems through the national carbon sequestration project, which aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

The UAE issued a new law regulating and monitoring international trade in endangered animals and plants. It also launched, through the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and Mubadala, an international initiative to conserve the dugong and its seagrass habitats in the UAE and four other countries.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launched the Hamdan bin Zayed initiative for the world’s richest seas, aiming to double fish stocks in the emirate by 2030 as part of efforts to enhance marine productivity and protect resources. The agency also achieved a notable global milestone, raising the sustainable fishing index to 100 percent by the end of 2025, compared to 8 percent in 2018.

Dubai approved the Al Layan Oasis project, covering one million square metres and featuring a large natural lake, to highlight the desert environment and promote awareness of sustainability and quality of life.

In Sharjah, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority recorded the discovery of four new spider species, reflecting the country’s rich biodiversity and scientific research.

In renewable energy, the UAE has continued its domestic and international projects to expand solar energy, utilise artificial intelligence and cloud computing to reduce emissions, and implement self-generation energy policies to support agriculture and small farms.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar, and Global South Utilities, a subsidiary of Resources Investment, announced strategic projects in Asia, Africa and Europe with a combined capacity of hundreds of megawatts and broad employment opportunities, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development and strengthening global energy security.

The UAE continues to lead global water security efforts through pioneering initiatives such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and Suqia UAE, while preparing to host the United Nations Water Conference next December in partnership with the Republic of Senegal.