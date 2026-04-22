Real Madrid defeat Deportivo Alaves in La Liga

MADRID, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-1 today in their match in the 33rd round of the Spanish La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid in the 30th minute, followed by Vinicius Junior in the 50th minute, while Antonio Martinez scored Alaves’ only goal in the 90+3 minute. With this result, Real Madrid raised their tally to 73 points in second place, while Alaves remained on 33 points in 17th place.

In another match in the same round, Real Betis defeated Girona 3-2, raising their total to 49 points in fifth place, while Girona stayed on 38 points in 11th place.

Athletic Bilbao also secured a 1-0 victory over Osasuna, with Gorka Guruzeta scoring in the 16th minute, lifting Bilbao to ninth place with 41 points, ahead of Osasuna, who dropped to 10th place with 39 points.

In the final match of the day, Valencia and Real Mallorca played out a 1-1 draw, taking Valencia to 36 points in 13th place, while Mallorca reached 35 points in 14th place.