Brighton defeat Chelsea 3-0 in Premier League

LONDON, 22nd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Brighton defeated Chelsea 3-0 today in the opening match of the 34th round of the English Premier League.

Ferdi Kadioglu opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by Jack Hinshelwood in the 56th minute and Danny Welbeck in the 90+1 minute. With this result, Brighton moved up to sixth place with 50 points, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the 2026-2027 season, while Chelsea remained in seventh place with 48 points.

Arsenal lead the standings with 70 points, three points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Manchester United are third with 58 points, level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa, while Liverpool are fifth with 55 points.