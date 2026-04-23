Ministry of Climate Change and Environment expands services to support agriculture, livestock sectors

AL AIN, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is continuing efforts to enhance its service and legislative ecosystem to support the UAE’s agricultural and livestock sectors, a senior official said.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said the Ministry currently offers more than 80 services covering consumers, residents and investors, as well as foreign trade.

He told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that these services include issuing health certificates, exchanging licences, and facilitating import and export procedures related to food and livestock sectors.

The remarks were made during the Ministry’s participation in the second edition of the Emirates Agricultural Conference and Exhibition, which highlights innovation and advanced technologies in strengthening food security.