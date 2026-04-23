US dollar near roughly 10-day high, oil declines

HONG KONG, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar held near a one-and-a-half-week high in Thursday trading, with its index reaching 98.644, the highest level since 13 April, and it is heading towards modest weekly gains of about 0.4% after declining over the past two weeks.

The euro stood at US$1.1712 after falling earlier to its lowest level since 13 April, and is on track for a weekly decline of 0.4 %, its first in four weeks, while the pound sterling was steady at US$1.3497.

The Australian dollar reached US$0.7165 and the New Zealand dollar US$0.59045, while the US dollar slipped by 0.02 % against the Japanese yen to 159.48 yen.

In contrast, oil prices edged lower on Thursday following strong gains in the previous session.

Brent crude futures fell by 15 cents to US$101.76 per barrel after settling above US$100 yesterday for the first time in more than two weeks.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also declined by 14 cents to US$92.82.