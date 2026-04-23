Launch of Yas Park Place generates over AED800 million: Aldar

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar announced on Thursday it has sold 80 percent of the homes released at Yas Park Place, its new mid-rise residential community at the heart of Yas Island, generating more than AED800 million in sales.

The sales performance was supported by a series of customer events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 54 percent of total sales, with notable demand from buyers from Jordan, China, Taiwan, and the UK. Forty-six percent of sales were completed by UAE nationals, highlighting continued confidence in the Aldar brand amongst local investors.

In addition, 83 percent of customers were first-time Aldar home buyers, underscoring the development’s broad market appeal and Aldar’s expanding customer base.

Demand was also driven by younger buyers, with 66 percent of customers under the age of 45, reflecting the continued appeal of Yas Island among a diverse range of buyers and investors.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “We are highly encouraged by the strong market response to Yas Park Place, with sustained demand from both domestic and international investors reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a compelling, long-term investment destination with robust underlying fundamentals."

He added that the project’s sales performance also reflects the depth and resilience of the UAE customer base, alongside the continued expansion of Aldar’s international sales platform.

Aldar released four buildings in the first phase, with the remaining two buildings to be released in the second phase, building on the strong momentum generated during launch.

Overlooking Yas Central Park, Yas Park Place comprises six mid-rise buildings offering a collection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, as well as two-bedroom duplexes, within a walkable, garden-led community in the heart of Yas Island.