TRENDS marks strong presence at Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory participated in the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 as a knowledge and support partner over three days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, which concluded on Wednesday.

The participation reflects TRENDS’ ongoing role in supporting the innovation ecosystem, promoting research, and contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS, emphasised that TRENDS's presence at this global event reflects its continued commitment to empowering entrepreneurs through scientific and analytical knowledge.

He noted that the festival serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and building high-quality partnerships, and that TRENDS’ knowledge contributions add significant value to the development of the entrepreneurship ecosystem at both local and international levels.

Latifa Al Junaibi, a researcher at TRENDS, led the Knowledge Exchange Platform sessions, moderating diverse discussions on topics such as the “Future Generation” and mechanisms for selecting successful franchise opportunities, fostering dialogue between entrepreneurs and experts.

At the Leaders Majlis, Alyazia Jassim Al Hosani, a researcher at TRENDS, led high-level strategic discussions focused on enhancing social impact, developing a collective vision, building integrated entrepreneurial ecosystems, and developing human capacities for entrepreneurs.

Mouza Al Marzouqi, Senior Researcher at TRENDS, continued leading the Leaders Majlis sessions, moderating in-depth discussions on leadership and entrepreneurship, with a focus on future challenges and opportunities.

Researcher Al Anoud Jassim Al Hosani also participated in the Impact Platform as a moderator for the session “Women of Influence,” leading a rich discussion on the role of women in digital transformation and strategic leadership, highlighting inspiring models in this field.

Researcher Najla Al Midfa opened the Impact Platform sessions with a distinguished keynote, followed by continuous moderation of discussions throughout the day, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

At the Knowledge Exchange Platform, researcher Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Khaja moderated sessions on vital topics, including the sustainability of the restaurant sector and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs. He presented an analytical framework that enhances practical understanding of these issues.

Researcher Abrar Al Ali concluded TRENDS’ participation by moderating the Leaders Majlis sessions and leading closing discussions focused on the future of entrepreneurship and on strengthening integration among ecosystem stakeholders.

TRENDS researchers also presented analytical insights on topics including “Securing the Digital Future” and “Early Investment as a Pillar of Innovation”.