FAB reports net profit of AED5.01 billion in Q1’26

ABU DHABI, 23rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) recorded a net profit of AED5.01 billion for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1'26), while Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) remained firmly above the Group’s medium-term guidance at 17.8 percent.

Operating income increased by 6 percent yoy to AED9.34 billion, while operating profit rose by 5 percent yoy to AED7.22 billion.

Net interest income rose 12 percent yoy to AED5.61 billion, driven by solid business volumes and resilient margins, while non-interest income stood at AED3.72 billion and contributed 40 percent of Group revenue in Q1’26.

Balance sheet growth remained broad-based, supported by strong lending activity and continued deposit inflows. Total assets rose by 6 percent year- to- date to AED1.49 trillion, surpassing US$400 billion for the first time.

Loans and advances (net) increased by 8 percent ytd to AED668 billion, reflecting healthy origination momentum across divisions, economic sectors, and geographies. Customer deposits grew by 4 percent ytd to AED871 billion on the back of strong inflows within the UAE.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said that Q1'26 performance reflects the strength of the bank’s diversified franchise, disciplined risk management and strong credit profile, despite a more volatile backdrop toward the end of the quarter.

“These fundamentals are reflected in our AA- or equivalent credit rating, the strongest combined rating among MENA banks and one of the strongest globally, alongside consistent profitability, supported by a balanced revenue mix, disciplined cost management, and a prudent risk approach," she said.

She added that FAB continues to focus on its strategic priorities, leveraging its strong capital position, liquidity profile and diversified funding base to navigate the global environment from a position of strength.

The bank is also investing in technology and artificial intelligence to enhance risk management, improve decision-making and elevate client experience.

"We also recognise the UAE leadership’s proactive and decisive measures supported by the regulatory oversight of the UAE Central Bank, which reinforce the stability and resilience of the financial system," she added.

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, said, “Our first-quarter performance demonstrates the underlying strengths of our diversified franchise, with consistent execution through a period of heightened regional tensions and market volatility, further reaffirming the Group’s resilience."