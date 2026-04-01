Emirates Agriculture Conference & Exhibition 2026 highlights economic value of local products, investment in food industries

AL AIN, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- On the second day of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, discussion centred on strengthening national food industries, creating value chains for local products, and attracting investment in agriculture. These efforts aim to boost the competitiveness of Emirati products and position agriculture and food industries as a key economic sector ready for investment.

The day brought together senior officials, industry experts, business leaders, and private sector representatives across four high-level panel discussions. Topics covered the future of agriculture and investment in food industries, the development of local product-based industries, food innovation, and opportunities to expand the beekeeping and honey sector within the broader value-added ecosystem.

The discussions aligned with the vision of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme ‘A Comprehensive Emirati Agricultural Platform...Towards a Sustainable Community and Global Innovation’. The event bridges agricultural production, food processing, investment, and innovation through dialogue, building a more integrated, sustainable, and resilient food system.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Chairman of One Hive for honey production, emphasised that beekeeping is a key pillar of the food industry, valued for its premium and healthy products. His Excellency made clear that bees are more than honey makers, they are essential contributors to a vibrant food and economic ecosystem.

Al Qasimi highlighted that with global demand for natural honey on the rise, the UAE is well-positioned to build a fully integrated national industry in honey and its derivatives, a goal that aligns seamlessly with the ‘Made in the UAE’ campaign. His Excellency called on young people to explore this growing field and harness its vast potential.

In his opening remarks, Zafer Rashed Al Qasimi, CEO of Silal Group, announced that applications are now open for the Agricultural Innovation Fund, an initiative under the Group’s Innovation Oasis. He stressed that farmers are central partners in advancing the agriculture and food sector, and the primary drivers of production, growth, and innovation.

Al Qasimi explained that the Fund aims to support local farmers by transforming their promising ideas into practical, on-the-ground projects that enhance production efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of the agricultural sector. He noted that five farmers are selected annually, each receiving financial support of up to AED 200,000 to implement their projects in the Al Ain region, alongside dedicated technical supervision from Innovation Oasis experts, engineers, and partners — ensuring these ideas translate into tangible, real-world results.

Investment in Agriculture and Food Industries

The day began with the opening session, The Future of Investment in Agriculture and Food Industries, which explored investment opportunities in agriculture and food through the lens of regulatory frameworks and economic potential. The session also explored the private sector’s role in building value chains and positioning agriculture and food industries as a sustainable and attractive investment destination.

Panellists included Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Khalifa Musabbeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of IKTVA Foundation; Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, CEO of Silal Group. The discussion was moderated by Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Regions Sector.

HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised the importance of fostering an economic mindset among farmers. This would help enhance production as well as their marketing capabilities in a more efficient and sustainable way. He noted that the percentage of farmers who now handle the marketing of their own products has increased over time. He explained that studies indicate that adopting both agricultural and business mindsets contributes to about 20-25% added value to products, in addition to reducing waste of up to 40%.

Abdullah Al Saleh affirmed that investing in the agricultural sector represents a promising opportunity. He noted that the success of any project in this field requires sound planning, an accurate feasibility study, and a clear understanding of market needs, alongside product improvement, production cost analysis, and search for the best technologies to support the production process. His Excellency also highlighted the need to keep in step with the rapid developments in agricultural technologies, given their role in reducing food waste, raising production efficiency, and maximising the use of low-emission and eco-friendly solutions. These technologies contribute to increasing the productivity per square meter of land and reducing the cost by enabling efficient use of water and energy.

Dr. Khalifa Musabbeh Al Tunaiji stressed the importance of deploying modern technologies and innovation to produce crops tailored to the local environment of the UAE, to rationalise water consumption and enhance agricultural sustainability.

Maximising the Value of Local Products

The second session, Promoting Local Food Industries, showcased the potential for developing local agricultural and animal products through food processing. Discussions focused on transforming vegetables, dates, dairy, and meat into higher-value, market-ready products, improving supply chains, and the private sector’s role in boosting the competitiveness of Emirati products in regional and global markets.

Engineer Ahlam Abdulmohsen Al Mannaei from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment moderated the session, with participation from Mohammed Ghanem Al Mansouri, Deputy CEO at Agthia Group; Ali Abdullah Aljari, Director of Sharjah Export Development Centre; and Saud Abu Al-Shawarib, Executive Vice President, TECOM Group – Industrial Sector.

Speakers stressed the importance of moving beyond raw commodity sales to building advanced food industries that fully leverage local production, opening new avenues for growth, expansion, and export. Discussions also explored how modern supply chains, food processing, packaging, and distribution can enhance the efficiency and market presence of local products, advancing the nation’s ambition to develop a more integrated and competitive food system.

Food Innovation: Balancing Policy and Investment Opportunities

Another session explored the question, Is Food Innovation a Government Priority or an Investment Opportunity? Discussions examined the future of food innovation in the UAE, focusing on alternative proteins, modern plant-based foods, health-focused products, and technologies that promote sustainability and diversify national protein production. These conversations were framed within the context of global trends transforming the food industry.

Panellists included Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development; Edward Sour, CEO and Founder of Switch Foods; and Mazen Al Rifai, Group CEO of Rawabi Emirates Group. The session was moderated by Eng. Amna Salem Al Ameri from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The session highlighted the intersection of public policy and investment opportunities in food innovation. Panellists discussed the potential for createing new food products that align with evolving consumer demands while tackling sustainability and resource efficiency challenges. They also emphasised the need to diversify national protein sources and expand modern food industries to build a resilient food system capable of adapting to future disruptions.

Beekeeping and Honey Sector within the Food Industries System

A fireside chat titled Future Trends in the Beekeeping and Honey Sector examined the sector's prospects, highlighting the role of bee products within the broader food industry ecosystem and opportunities to enhance their value and integration into modern food processing chains.

In a discussion with Mana Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hatta Traders, Eng. M Abdullah Al Hashemi from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment underscored the rising significance of the beekeeping and honey sector in supporting local production and food industries. Al-Kaabi highlighted its potential to diversify production, develop value-added products, and create new opportunities for local producers to integrate into modern value chains.

Day 2 sessions reflected the strategic objectives of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, by focusing on developing food industries, enhancing the added value of local products, and stimulating investment in agricultural and food value chains. This contributes to supporting the sustainability of national production and boosting the competitiveness of Emirati products.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 continues to solidify its role as a leading national platform for supporting the development of agriculture and food sectors in the UAE, and driving integration between production, manufacturing, investment, and innovation. This supports the UAE's goals of food security, sustainability, and creating a more resilient and competitive food economy.