Trump announces three-week extension of ceasefire in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top U.S. officials, President Donald Trump said.

Trump’s post Thursday afternoon said that “High Ranking Representatives” of the two countries met with him, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa in the Oval Office.''

“The Meeting went very well!” Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the extension of the temporary truce.

“The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS,” he wrote.

The agreement provides breathing room for Israel and Lebanon to continue diplomacy by pushing off the looming expiration of an initial, 10-day ceasefire brokered last week.