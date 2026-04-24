US stocks close lower on mixed quarterly earnings

NEW YORK, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US stocks fell in choppy trading on Thursday while investors grappled with a mixed bag of earnings reports as concerns resurfaced about AI-driven disruption across the software sector, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ⁠fell 179.71 points, or 0.36%, to 49,310.32, the S&P 500 lost 29.50 points, or 0.41%, to 7,108.40 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 219.06 points, or ‌0.89%, to 24,438.50.

Volume on US exchanges was 17.41 billion shares, compared with the ⁠18.33 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.