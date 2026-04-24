China's installed power generation capacity climbs 15.5% by end March

BEIJING, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.96 billion kilowatts by the end of March 2026, up 15.5% year on year, the National Energy Administration said.

According to Xinhua news agency, solar power continued its rapid expansion, with capacity soaring 31.3% to 1.24 billion kW. Wind power also posted strong growth, rising 22.4 percent to 660 million kW.

The country's average utilization hours of power generation equipment stood at 703 hours in the first quarter, down 66 hours from the same period last year, the administration added