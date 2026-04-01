Ministery of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘Young Farmer Seal’ initiative

AL AIN, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, officially launched the ‘Young Farmer Seal’ initiative to redefine the national food security system with young hands and minds.

The launch was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Announced on day 3 of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain, themed "Family and Women Farmers", the initiative underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to empowering young farmers as agri-entrepreneurs and innovation leaders.

In her opening speech, Dr. Al Dahak praised the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture for their role in developing the ‘Young Farmer Seal.’ She emphasised that the Seal symbolizes a bond of trust between the nation and its innovative youth, building a bridge of confidence between young farmers and consumers while empowering the next generation to lead the future of food security as envisioned by the UAE leadership.

Dr. Al Dahak highlighted that the initiative will boost the competitiveness of Emirati products by enabling direct access to major sales outlets and cooperative societies, creating significant economic opportunities for Emirati farmers.

She stressed that the core objective of the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture is to empower young farmers as agri-entrepreneurs, driving economic success, global competitiveness, and agricultural sustainability while positioning the UAE as a leader in food innovation.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi praised the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for its efforts in highlighting the advancements of the UAE’s agricultural sector.

He noted that the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government entities, academic institutions, farms, producers, and the livestock sector. This collaboration aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to enhance national food security and ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

He emphasised that fostering competition and innovation across various agricultural fields drives progress and strengthens national expertise. He also highlighted the role of the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture in empowering young people to actively contribute to the development of the agricultural and food security system.

He further stated that supporting and equipping youth with the necessary tools enhances the competitiveness of local products and bolsters the nation’s efforts towards achieving food self-sufficiency.

“I am proud of the supporting framework provided to our youth. These enablers and initiatives strengthen their role in this crucial sector,” he remarked.

The ‘Young Farmer Seal’ initiative, developed by the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, is a groundbreaking national project spotlighting youth-led efforts in agriculture, livestock, and beekeeping.

By awarding a certified stamp to projects meeting the highest sustainability standards, the initiative aims to build a strong national agricultural identity, boost consumer trust in local products, and elevate youth projects from basic production to competitive, high-growth entrepreneurial ventures.

The initiative focuses on four key pillars. First, showcasing successful youth-led agricultural models as inspiring examples locally and globally; second, promoting modern technologies and sustainable practices to conserve resources; third, building trust in youth-produced local products; and finally, providing critical technological support to help young farmers manage their projects professionally and sustainably.

The initiative is open to young Emiratis under 35, including small and medium farm owners, livestock breeders, beekeepers, and agri-food processing entrepreneurs.

Eligible projects must be fully owned and managed by youth, connected to agricultural production or food processing, comply with local regulations, and pass a technical evaluation by experts to ensure quality and sustainability.

The initiative features a progressive Seal classification system aligned with the young farmer’s journey and the level of experience and excellence, divided into three color-coded categories:

• Category (A) - Growth Stage (Green Seal): For beginners (0–2 years of experience), focusing on operational planning, production sustainability, and obtaining necessary licenses.

• Category (B) - Fruiting Stage (Orange Seal): For those with medium experience (3–4 years), demonstrating consistent application of good agricultural practices.

• Category (C) - Empowerment and Sustainability Stage (Red Seal): The highest level, for over five years of experience, requiring innovation in technical practices and a professional marketing and distribution plan to ensure wide consumer reach.

The launch of the ‘Young Farmer Seal’ initiative in Al Ain underscore the UAE’s significant progress towards an integrated food security system – A system that harnesses cutting-edge global technologies while empowering a new generation of young Emiratis to lead agricultural innovation, turning climate and environmental challenges into investment opportunities and national success stories that inspire the world.