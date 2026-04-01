Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 reinforces role of women, families in agricultural sustainability

AL AIN, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The third day of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 highlighted the role of women and family farmers in supporting local agriculture, preserving heritage, and strengthening food security.

The discussions aligned with the conference theme, A comprehensive Emirati agricultural platform...towards a sustainable community and global innovation, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Experts emphasised the social impact of empowering women, the role of families in transferring agricultural knowledge, and the importance of sustainable production models rooted in national identity.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said empowering women in agriculture is a national priority that supports food security and environmental sustainability. She highlighted Emirati women’s role in advancing smart agriculture and the green economy.

She introduced the We Grow for Sustainability initiative, launched in 2025 for five years, aiming to empower more than 12,000 women through over 470 training programmes, supported by 16 strategic partners, alongside delivering 35 agricultural projects and more than 25,000 training hours.

A session titled Women and the Impact of Community Empowerment examined national efforts to strengthen women’s participation in agriculture. Aisha Mohammed Al Mulla, Chairperson of the UAE Businesswomen Council, said supporting women in agriculture reflects the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established agriculture as a pillar of sustainable development.

She noted that initiatives such as Tamkeen and Ta’zeez provide training, mentorship and partnerships, enabling women to contribute across sectors, including agriculture.

A panel titled Role of the Community - How Do We Enhance the Presence of Women Farmers? highlighted the importance of family farming in preserving heritage and strengthening local production, stressing the role of society in empowering women farmers and promoting sustainability.

Another session, Legacy and Impact, showcased success stories of farmers who transformed traditional family farming into sustainable models, demonstrating its economic and social value and its role in connecting future generations to agriculture.

The event also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding to support local agriculture. The first, between the National Agriculture Centre and Emirates Packaging Industries, aims to improve packaging efficiency, reduce waste and enhance product quality for local and export markets.

The second agreement, signed with AG Silerant Limited, seeks to promote the use of local produce in the hospitality sector, support farms in obtaining quality certifications, reduce waste and create job opportunities.

Discussions on the third day underscored the importance of empowering women, strengthening family roles, and preserving agricultural knowledge to build a resilient and sustainable food system.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 continues to serve as a key national platform supporting sustainability, production and community empowerment, in line with the UAE’s food security objectives.