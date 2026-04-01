Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 hosts youth circle on Emirati women’s leadership in agriculture

AL AIN, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A ministerial session at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 highlighted the growing role of Emirati women and youth in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture and national food security.

The session, titled Roots Extending to Tomorrow: The Future of Agriculture Under Emirati Women’s Leadership, brought together ministers, senior officials and youth representatives.

The session forms part of national efforts to enhance youth and women’s participation in key sectors and strengthen their contribution to agricultural sustainability.

Participants included Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; and Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

Moderated by Hamad Mohammed Al Kaabi from the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture, the session underscored strong government collaboration to empower Emirati talent and position agriculture as a strategic sector linked to sustainability, innovation and food security.

During the session, a specialised guide was launched to highlight current and future opportunities for Emirati women in agriculture, aiming to raise awareness of career pathways and encourage their role in innovation and sustainability.

A dedicated track under the Agricultural Empowerment Programme of the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture was also announced to provide a supportive ecosystem for women, enhancing their skills and professional and entrepreneurial capabilities.

Dr Amna Al Dahak said, “In the UAE, women are not just participants in agriculture but strategic partners and a pillar of the sector’s sustainability. Sustainable food security cannot be achieved without empowering women and youth.”

She added that empowering young Emirati women is guided by a comprehensive vision focused on innovation, economic empowerment and specialised training to develop leadership capabilities.

Dr Al Neyadi said participation in the conference reflects a continued commitment to increasing youth engagement in strategic sectors, particularly agriculture and food security. He noted that the sector is evolving rapidly through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, offering new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He added that agriculture is no longer defined by traditional perceptions but has become a dynamic field driven by smart solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve resource efficiency.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the growing role of Emirati women in future-focused sectors, noting that agriculture offers opportunities to contribute to a competitive and sustainable economy. He pointed to the NAFIS programme as a key platform supporting Emirati talent in the private sector, with women accounting for 74 percent of its beneficiaries.

He added that empowering women in agriculture strengthens food security and supports the development of a resilient and innovative food system, citing successful Emirati models in the sector as evidence of its potential.

The session reinforced the importance of investing in national talent, particularly women and youth, to drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture and support the UAE’s long-term food security goals.