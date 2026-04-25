UAE win six jiu-jitsu medals at Asian Beach Games

SANYA, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu team finished its campaign at the Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games with six medals: two gold, two silver, and two bronze.

On the final day of competition, Mahdi Al Awlaqi secured silver in the men’s 77kg category, while Shamsa Al Ameri took bronze in the women’s 57kg division.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, attributed the achievement to long-term investment in athlete development and technical excellence. Coach Gabriel Alves noted the high tactical level of the bouts, emphasisng that the team's success came from disciplined positioning and tempo control against strong continental opposition.