RAK Fitness Challenge starts Saturday with 126 athletes

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge begins Saturday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative aims to motivate citizens to improve their physical health and reach their ideal weight.

Organising Committee Chairman Faisal Ahmed Al Ghais stated that the challenge reflects the Crown Prince's vision for a healthier community. Starting at Al Rashaka Fitness Centre, the event is open to participants aged 14 and above, with prizes awarded to the top 20 finishers.