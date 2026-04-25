Yas Marina Circuit strengthens global sports standing with 180 annual events

ABU DHABI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Marina Circuit hosts more than 180 sporting and community events annually, ranging from grassroots karting to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mohammed Al Hashemi, Director of Motorsport Programmes and Community Engagement, recently highlighted the success of the "Al Sabq" talent discovery programme, a prominent grassroots talent discovery programme organised by the Yas Heat Academy at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of Emirati motorsport racing talent

Held at Yas Kartzone in collaboration with Mercedes, the second edition of the programme saw participation double to 26 children aged five to seven, including high-achieving female participants like Ameera Al Mheiri.

The circuit remains active year-round through initiatives like the Yas Speed Festival and the Yas Super Street Challenge. Weekly health and fitness sessions, such as TrainYAS and dedicated women-only events, draw large crowds for running and cycling. These activities are supported by advanced smart safety systems for immediate incident response.

By providing a structured pathway from karting to single-seater racing, the circuit continues to develop local stars like Rashid Al Dhaheri, who has progressed to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team.

These programmes aim to produce a new generation of Emirati drivers capable of competing at the highest levels of global motorsport within the next 15 years.