EU: Asylum decisions down by 18% in 2025

BRUSSELS, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU countries granted protection status to 361, 325 asylum seekers in 2025, an 18% decrease compared with 2024 (437, 735), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Of these, 51% were granted refugee status, 25% humanitarian status and 24% subsidiary protection. Compared with 2024, the number of refugee status recipients declined by 0.5%, while subsidiary protection decreased by 50% and humanitarian status rose by 11%.

The highest number of people who received protection status was reported by Germany (103 360, 29% of the EU total), ahead of Spain (76 210, 21%) and France (72 930, 20%). Together, these 3 countries granted 70% of all protection status at the EU level.