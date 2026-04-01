Arsenal beat Newcastle United to reclaim Premier League top spot

LONDON, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 1-0 today at Emirates Stadium in Matchweek 34 of the English Premier League.

Arsenal raised their tally to 73 points to reclaim top spot, three points ahead of closest rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Newcastle United remain on 42 points in 14th place.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the match in the 9th minute.

In the same round, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1, West Ham defeated Everton 2-1, and Fulham overcame Aston Villa 1-0.