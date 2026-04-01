Ahli Saudi retain AFC Champions League Elite 2026 title

JEDDAH, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli were crowned champions of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026 for the second consecutive time after defeating Japan’s Machida Zelvia 1-0 after extra time in the final held today at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The match ended goalless in regular time, which saw the dismissal of Al Ahli player Zakaria Al Hawsawi in the 68th minute.

In the first period of extra time, Firas Al Brikan scored the only goal of the match in the first minute, giving his team the advantage, as Al Ahli maintained their lead until the final whistle.

Al Ahli had also won the title in the previous edition after defeating Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in the final.