UAE President receives Indian National Security Adviser

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, His Excellency Doval conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to His Excellency Modi, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for India and its people.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as global energy security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.