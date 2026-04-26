PSG strengthen Ligue 1 lead with 3-0 win over Angers

PARIS, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers SCO 3-0 today in the 31st round of the French Ligue 1.

With this result, Paris Saint-Germain raised their tally to 69 points in first place, while Angers remained in 13th place with 34 points, as the Parisian side strengthened their lead at the top of the league.

Paris Saint-Germain have four matches remaining, including a clash with second-placed Lens, who have 63 points, in the penultimate round, as they aim to secure a fifth consecutive title and the 14th in their history.

In other matches in the same round, Olympique Lyon defeated Auxerre 3-2 to reach 57 points in third place, while Auxerre remained on 25 points in 16th place.

Monaco drew 2-2 with Toulouse, taking Monaco to 51 points in seventh place, while Toulouse reached 38 points in 10th place.